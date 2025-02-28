Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 577 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.60). 285,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 793,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.64).
Raspberry Pi Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 191.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 656.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 471.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Raspberry Pi
In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.95), for a total value of £397,600 ($501,134.36). Also, insider Eben Upton CBE sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.81), for a total value of £186,000 ($234,434.08). 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Raspberry Pi Company Profile
Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.
Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.
That’s not all we do.
