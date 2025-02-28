Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Zacks reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 184.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.05%. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 20.2 %

Shares of RPID stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. 8,097,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,480. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.