Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Rand Worldwide stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Rand Worldwide has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

About Rand Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

