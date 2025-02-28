Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 8,279,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,744,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.63.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.