Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $924.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanex Building Products

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.