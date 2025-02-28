QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,242 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.23 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.