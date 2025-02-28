QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $277.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.