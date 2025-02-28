QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,696,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 164,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.00 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.