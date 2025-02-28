Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Qantas Airways’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,280.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.17.
About Qantas Airways
