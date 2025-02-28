Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Qantas Airways’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,280.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passengers and air freight, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

