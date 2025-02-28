Q3 EPS Estimate for Atlanta Braves Reduced by Analyst

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Atlanta Braves in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 0.73. Atlanta Braves has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 24,646 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $1,033,653.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,354.52. This represents a 13.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,395 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 92,248 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

