Q2 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Lowered by Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTIOF. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark cut National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.07. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8104 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

