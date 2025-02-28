Q1 EPS Estimates for Myriad Genetics Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Myriad Genetics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myriad Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $11.07 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 153.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,189,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 668,429 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,527,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 434,420 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $11,007,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

