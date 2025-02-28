Q1 EPS Estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $761.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 500,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $7,670,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,995,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,327,503.16. This trade represents a 5.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alistair Milnes sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $64,504.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,201.16. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

