Q1 Earnings Estimate for STRL Issued By DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

STRL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $206.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

