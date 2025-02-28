Q1 Earnings Estimate for MDxHealth Issued By William Blair

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for MDxHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDxHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million.

MDXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

