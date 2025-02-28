PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 1,723.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.9 days.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
PureTech Health Company Profile
