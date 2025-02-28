PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 1,723.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.9 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

