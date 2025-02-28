PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PTBRY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
