PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

PTBRY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

