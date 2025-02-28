Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $477.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

