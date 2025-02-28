Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 368,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 664,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
