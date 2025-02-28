Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 368,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 664,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

