Prosperitas Financial LLC Sells 920 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prosperitas Financial LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 225,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

