Prosperitas Financial LLC Purchases 277,982 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

