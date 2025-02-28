Prosperitas Financial LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prosperitas Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.36. The company has a market capitalization of $584.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

