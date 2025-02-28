ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.58. 87,081,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 56,236,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
