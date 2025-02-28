ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Position Lifted by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,033 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 3.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,732,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $10,007,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 268,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $50.48.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

