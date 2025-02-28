ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 5,106.1% in February

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 5,106.1% from the January 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProPhase Labs Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 107,068 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.