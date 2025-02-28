Promising Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – February 28th

Walmart, Target, and TKO Group are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies involved in creating, publishing, or distributing video games and related gaming technologies. These stocks represent ownership in firms that operate within the digital entertainment industry, making them susceptible to market trends within both the gaming sector and the broader technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,358,059. The stock has a market cap of $785.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,642. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.42.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 634,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.10 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

