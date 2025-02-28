Promising Social Media Stocks To Research – February 27th

Vertiv, Shopify, Ambarella, Mondelez International, Urban Outfitters, Omnicom Group, and Innodata are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that operate platforms and services primarily focused on online social interactions and content sharing. They often exhibit high growth potential and volatility, as their value is influenced by rapid shifts in user engagement, advertising trends, and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,509,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,345. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Ambarella stock traded down $10.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,739. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,237. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 2,820,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Shares of INOD stock traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,665. Innodata has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 2.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Further Reading