Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 25th

Quantum FinTech Acquisition, AltC Acquisition, Rigetti Computing, Organovo, and Applied Digital are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from around $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks often offer significant growth potential but come with higher volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition (QFTA)

Shares of QFTA stock traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 145,581,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. 14,554,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,475,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,374,859. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Organovo (ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

ONVO traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 351,990,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866,763. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,577,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,241,777. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

