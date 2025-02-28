Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Research – February 28th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong financial performance and a history of reliable dividend payments. These stocks are typically considered safe investments due to their market leadership, stability, and lower volatility compared to smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $31.07. 228,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,417. Karman has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.35. 19,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,863. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 14,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,179. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

