Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$318.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.5 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.620 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Progyny alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Price Performance

Insider Activity at Progyny

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski acquired 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.