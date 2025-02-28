Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 5,644.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,095 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.94% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions worth $78,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BNT opened at $57.06 on Friday. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

