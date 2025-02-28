Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 645,746 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15,533.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,746 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Builders FirstSource worth $92,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

NYSE BLDR opened at $139.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

