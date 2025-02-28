PRL Global Ltd. (PRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

PRL Global Ltd. (ASX:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

PRL Global Price Performance

PRL Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRL Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.