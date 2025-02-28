Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,183 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,709,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

