Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 768 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

