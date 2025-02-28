Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 243 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $963.07 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $411.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $946.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $828.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

