Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

