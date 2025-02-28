Private Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $96.00 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEES. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

