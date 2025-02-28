Private Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

SJM opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

