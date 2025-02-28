Private Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 63,654 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,016,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $106.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $89.82 and a 12 month high of $108.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $715.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

