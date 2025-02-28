Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Harry Abraham Hyman Acquires 25,000 Shares

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($28,989.16).
Harry Abraham Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 3,808 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £3,541.44 ($4,463.62).
Primary Health Properties Stock Up 2.4 %
Primary Health Properties stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 10,696,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,021. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.73, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.01. Primary Health Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.73. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,092.68%.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
