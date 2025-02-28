Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.6% – What’s Next?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 1,506,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44.

Insider Activity

In other Power Metals news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of Power Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

