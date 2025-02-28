Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shot up 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,506,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Power Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

