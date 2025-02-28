Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Platinum Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $421.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.62.
About Platinum Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Platinum Capital
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.