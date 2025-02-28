Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $421.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

