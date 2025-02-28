Piper Sandler Cuts Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $48.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 264.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

DYN stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $40,914.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,433.36. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,387 shares of company stock valued at $142,789 over the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,588,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

