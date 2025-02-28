Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Down 65.9% in February

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Financial stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pineapple Financial in a research note on Thursday.

Pineapple Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PAPL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 75,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,766. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pineapple Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

