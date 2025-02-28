Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys Shares of 37,150 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

