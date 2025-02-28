Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $500.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

