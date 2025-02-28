Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

INTC stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

