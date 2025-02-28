Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after buying an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,091,000 after acquiring an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $173.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.67. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

